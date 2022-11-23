Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Points Table: List of Top Teams and Other Details Here

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Points Table: Today, on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, all the kabaddi fans will witness two amazing matches of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will play against Puneri Paltan and in the second match, Bengal Warriors will square off against Bengaluru Bulls.

Talking about the standing, rankings, and points table Puneri Paltan defeated Bengaluru Bulls to grab top position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. With 10 victories, 4 defeats, and 2 draws, they have been one of the more consistent teams in the current season, placing them atop the standings.

Let us check out the latest and updated Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 Points Table below.