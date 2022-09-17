Legends League Cricket 2022: Yusuf Pathan Stars in Charity Match at Kolkata

Yusuf Pathan smashed an unbeaten fifty as India Maharajas defeated World Giants by six wickets in a special charity match here on Friday. The game was played ahead of Legends League Cricket 2022, beginning here on Saturday, 17 September.

Yusuf, who had slammed the second-fastest Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty in 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad here in their triumphant 2014 campaign, showed his old fury in a 35-ball 50 not out to take them home with eight balls to spare.