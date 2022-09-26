Bhuvi Should Be Given More Time to Sort Out Death Bowling Problems: Rohit Sharma

"Honestly speaking, in the last so many years we have seen, yes of late, it's been not the kind of performance he would want but that can happen to any of the bowlers. You can see the opposition as well, it's not easy to bowl in the death. Yeah, we have been working on some plans and hopefully, we can give him more options to bowl in the death and then he will be as good as he was before," Rohit added.



He said the loss of confidence is not a problem for the 32-year-old pacer from Meerut.



"I don't see he is short on confidence. Whenever I speak to him, the confidence is there. It's just that you can have bad games but it's important how you come back from that and we want him to come back as quickly as possible because he's bowled those difficult overs for us in the past, so he's done it, it's there in his mind and it's not that he's completely forgotten what he's done as a bowler in the past and it's just that he needs to bring that out confidently and things will happen for him," said the 35-year-old skipper.