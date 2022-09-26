Team India Breaks Pakistan’s Record With 21 T20I Wins in 2022

India's run chase turned out to be a difficult one after they were reduced to 30/2. A century partnership between Kohli and Suryakumar put India back on track, but with the latter dismissed in the 14th over, the task turned out to be harder.



With 11 to win off the last over from Daniel Sams, Kohli, who finished on 63 off 48 balls, hit a six off the first ball to make it five runs required off five balls. However, Kohli was dismissed the next ball with the equation further reduced to four runs needed from two balls.



An edge for four through third man off Hardik Pandya's bat gave India the record-equalling win and a series victory.