Ben Stokes Withdraws ODI Retirement Before World Cup, Named in Squad Against NZ

England cricketer Ben Stokes has withdrawn his ODI retirement ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. On Wednesday, 16 August, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, with Stokes being named in the team.

Stokes announced his retirement from the ODI format last year, but continued to lead the team in Test cricket, and be a part of the T20I squad. He also played a significant role in helping England lift the T20I World Cup in November last year.