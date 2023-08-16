Virat Kohli Can Bat at Number 4 in the Interests of His Team: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that he contemplated the idea of sending Virat Kohli to bat at number 4 position during the 2019 ODI World Cup, in a bid to diversify the batting lineup that was heavily skewed towards the top order back then.

Referring to Kohli's performance at the number four position, where the star batter amassed 1767 runs at an impressive average of 55.2, Shastri pointed out that his intention was to ensure adaptability in the top four positions.