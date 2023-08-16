Rishabh Pant Spotted Batting Again for the First Time Since Unfortunate Accident

For the first time since his horrific accident on 30 December 2022, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was seen batting. In a video posted by Md Israque Ahamed on X, the wicketkeeper-batter was spotted brandishing his willow during a recreational event.

During an Independence Day event organised by the JSW Group on Tuesday, 15 August, the 25-year-old also gave a speech, barring facing a few deliveries.