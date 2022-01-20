Sourav Ganguly Wanted to Issue Show Cause Notice to Virat Kohli: Report

The 33-year-old also complained about the lack of communication between him and the board before removing him as ODI captain.

These comments made by Kohli in front of the media didn't go down well with the BCCI as it eventually showed both board and Ganguly in poor light. And it is understood that a convinced Ganguly, in what could have been an unprecedented move in the history of Indian cricket, had prepared a draft letter and wanted to send a show cause notice to Kohli for his outburst.

The 49-year-old had also discussed the matter with the BCCI members. However, the board eventually didn't find it appropriate to issue a notice to the Test captain days before the Test series in the Rainbow nation.

"And the board president was all for issuing a show cause notice to Kohli," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by India Ahead News.



Notably, Kohli had given up T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup but BCCI's decision to replace him as India's ODI captain despite him wanting to continue in the post had led to controversy and the batter's relation with the board and president Ganguly became tense and things are still not great between the two.



After losing the South Africa series, Kohli decided to quit as Test captain, and before announcing it, he even called the BCCI secretary Jay Shah. But, as per reports, he didn't bother to call Ganguly.