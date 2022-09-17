BCCI Introduces ‘Impact Player’ Rule in T20 Cricket, To Be Used First in SMAT

Rules Regarding the ‘Impact Player’ Substitution

There are, however, rules pertaining to the substitution to which teams must adhere. The circular states that the substitute player can be introduced in the match at any given time before the completion of the 14th over of either inning, following which the window for substitution will be closed. Besides that, the playing XI member who will make way for the substitute will not be allowed to take any further part in the game, even as a fielder.

A batting team will be allowed to use this option either after the fall of a wicket, or during the innings break. The new player will then be allowed to bat and also bowl the full allocation of four overs.