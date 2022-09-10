Infantino, Chaubey Hold Discussions Regarding Football Development in India

After being elected as president in the 2 September elections of the AIFF, Chaubey – a former professional football player himself – revealed bold reform plans to develop football in India, with a strong focus on infrastructure, grassroots and women's football.

Speaking after the meeting, Chaubey thanked Infantino for his words of encouragement, and praised the role FIFA plays in developing football across the globe.

"(FIFA's support) is very essential, as they help to promote sport in India," Chaubey said.

"So, that's how we have spoken with the FIFA President and I am honoured that he has given his stamp and I'm happy and looking forward to FIFA and the All India Football Federation working together to take Indian football to international level."