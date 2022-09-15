Heat Over Cooling-Off Clause Subsides as BCCI Savours 'Win' in Supreme Court

Hours after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend the cooling-off period for its office-bearers, Justice RM Lodha told a national daily, "For cricket administrators, the cooling-off clause was like a snow mountain, which they find very difficult to navigate, so they just wait for the weather to change. This is how it has been happening since 2016, 2018, and now 2022."

The former Chief Justice of India was neither disturbed nor bitter that one of the key clauses in his recommendations in 2016, which saw sweeping changes in the governance of the BCCI, had been overturned by the same authority that had originally approved it.