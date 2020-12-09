BCCI Bosses Ganguly & Shah to Continue as SC Lists Hearing in Jan

After being elected BCCI president on October 23 last year, Ganguly had only 278 days to remain as the BCCI chief as his previous tenure at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) was added to his BCCI term (he had joined the CAB as a joint secretary on July 2014). So, his BCCI term effectively ended on July 26, 2020.

Secretary Shah, according to reports published in mainline newspapers in 2013, took over as joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on September 8, 2013, though he was a GCA executive before that. And he has been associated with the GCA since. So, his tenure, too, has got over some time ago.

George has been a secretary, joint-secretary, and treasurer of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for five years and has completed one year as BCCI joint secretary. In September last year, at the time of KCA elections, he was quoted in newspapers as saying: "I was an office-bearer from June 21, 2013, to July 7, 2018. I still have 11 months to complete the six-year term."