Could Pandya Be Retained For Australian Tests? Virat Kohli Answers

He has been unable to bowl as he is not yet game-ready as a bowler, according to his own admission. Pandya bowled just four over on the tour so far and that was during the second ODI.

"Hardik has been outstanding...we have found someone who can finish the games for us… but Test cricket is a different challenge. We need him to bowl to provide balance to the (Test) team. If you have seen (Test series) in South Africa and England, his bowling gave the team that balance. He will be available for Tests only as a pure all-rounder," said Kohli in the post-series media interaction.