Cricket, Just Another Odd Job, Paid Off for Humble T Natarajan

Just Another Odd Job

While cricket had always been a big interest for Natarajan alongside Vijay blockbusters, he had never really dreamt of becoming a cricketer himself.

In a country of 1.3 billion where every second person has some or the other connection to the sport, it was too much of a risk to put all his eggs in the cricket basket.

Being the eldest of the five siblings, he was the family's breadwinner. Having never played with a cricket ball till 20 years of age, how could one even begin to think of making a profession in a sport where you need to be among the best 25-30 players to stand a chance of selection in the national team and among the top 100 to be in contention for IPL selection.

Necessity proved to be the mother of this invention as well. For Natarajan, who used to wake up early in the morning to distribute newspapers or milk to lend a helping hand to his parents, cricket was another odd job.

He was pulled towards the game due to the prize money that local tennis-ball tournaments offered, with special prizes for the best bowler and batsman. Natarajan could clearly see that there were more suitors for one facet. This was reason enough for him to pick up the ball and bowl as fast as he could. At the time, he concedes, he knew nothing else.