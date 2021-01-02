Australians Asked Me To “Get Lost”: Gavaskar on 1981 Walk-out

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has opened up about his infamous walk-out during the Melbourne Test of 1981, saying it was the Australian players' "get lost" call, and not his leg-before dismissal, that led him to storm off with his opening partner.

In the 1981 series, that was dogged by some inconsistent umpiring, a Dennis Lillee in-cutter caught Gavaskar plumb in front and umpire Rex Whitehead, standing in just his third Test, raised his finger. But Gavaskar, who thought that the ball had got his bat on the way to the pad, protested by standing his ground long enough.