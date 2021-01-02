Bhuvneshwar Gets Nod from NCA, Picked in Uttar Pradesh Squad

It had been learnt earlier that Bhuvneshwar would not be available for competitive cricket for six months prior to IPL.

"But Bhuvneshwar has made strides over the past few days and has also been training at a ground in Greater Noida West (Noida Extension) for the past couple of days, bowling as well as batting," said a source who added that the T20 games would be a good trial for him as he will be bowling just four overs in the first two games.

The thigh tear that he suffered can take anything between six weeks to six months and it was believed that he may not play any cricket and miss the national T20 tournament as he was not part of the camp and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association hadn't heard about his availability.