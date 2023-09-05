Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Stage: Asia Cup Points Table After Afg vs SL Match Here

The Asia Cup 2023 updated points table is here for the fans.
(Photo Courtesy: currentaffairs.adda247.com)
The Asia Cup 2023 tournament officially started on 30 August and is set to end on 17 September. Cricket fans in India are excited to know which are the top teams to reach the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup took place today, Tuesday, 5 September. The Asia Cup 2023 points table is updated after the match today so take a look at it.
The Asia Cup 2023 points table will tell you the top teams that are leading after every match. It is important to note that India has reached the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage after defeating Nepal in the match on 4 September. You must keep checking the Asia Cup 2023 points table to know the top teams.
We have all the latest details for our readers. The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match took place today, Tuesday, 5 September, and it is important for the viewers to know the updates.
The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four schedule is here for those who want to know:
Pakistan vs TBA - Wednesday, 6 September at 3 pm.
TBA vs TBA - Saturday, 9 September at 3 pm.
Pakistan vs India - Sunday, 10 September at 3 pm.
India vs TBA - Tuesday, 12 September at 3 pm.
Pakistan vs TBA - 14 September at 3 pm.
India vs TBA - 15 September at 3 pm.
Here is the updated Asia Cup 2023 points table after the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match today:
Group B:
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0.59
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0.373
|2
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|-0.91
|0
