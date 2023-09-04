India vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Jadeja Strikes Twice, Nepal – 93/3

India vs Nepal Live Score and updates of Asia Cup 2023 today’s match
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI & CricketNep)
India are taking on Nepal in their second Group A match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams.
India's first match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain.
Nepal, on the contrary, started their campaign with a 238-run defeat against Pakistan.
India won the toss and opted for field first.
WICKET!
Ravindra Jadeja has by far been India's most effective bowler today, and he provides another breakthrough. Nepali skipper Rohit Paudel edges a delivery straight into the palms of Rohit Sharma at first slip.
Score – 93/3 after 20 overs.
Barring India's fielding, umpiring has been pretty sub-standard as well in this fixture. Aasif Sheikh is adjudged lbw in Kuldeep Yadav's first over, but DRS comes to Nepal's rescue once again, with replay showing the ball was missing stumps.
Score – 89/2 after 19 overs,
WICKET!
India have their second breakthrough, as Ravindra Jadeja has worked his magic yet again. A seemingly harmless delivery is met with a flawed square cut attempt from Bhim Sharki, but in the process, the young batter ended up dragging to ball onto his stumps.
Nepal are 77/2 after 16 overs.
With the aggressor sent back, Nepali batters have lifted their feet from the accelerator. Aasif Sheikh seems he has all the time in the world, while Bhim Sharki is also focused on getting his eye in before playing the shots.
Score – 67/1 (13).
WICKET! LORD HAS DELIVERED!
It has taken much longer than expected, but India finally have their first breakthrough. Trying to give direction to a Shardul Thakur delivery, Kushal Bhurtel ends up giving a simple catch to Ishan Kishan. The Nepali opener can be proud of his effort, having scored 38 runs in only 25 deliveries.
Score – 65/1 (10)
Absolutely nothing is going in India's favour right now. Kushal Bhurtel is adjudged to be struck leg before wicket in Hardik Pandya's first delivery of the match, but a successful review showed the ball was missing the leg stump. Meanwhile, Sheikh and Bhurtel have crossed the 50-run mark for the opening stand.
Nepal are 53/0 after 9 overs.
The faces won't portray the story, but India will be bitterly disappointed with the start they have got off to, in this match. Whilst the expectation would have been to paralyse the Nepali top-order with the new ball, they are now struggling to make any sort of an impression.
Nepal are 42/0 after 8 overs.
THREE DROPPED CATCHES!
The Indian fans and management will be furious with what they have seen from their players so far, as far as fielding is concerned. A third chance goes begging, as Ishan Kishan makes an absolute mess of what should have been an easy catch down the leg side to dismiss Kushal Bhurtel.
Score – 25/0 (5).
Ideally, Nepal should have been struggling by now, with both of their openers sent back. Instead, courtesy of India's poor fielding effort, they are looking in fairly decent touch, playing the occasional flashy shots.
Score – 18/0 after 4 overs.
DROPPED!
Sloppy fielding from Shreyas Iyer. Mohammed Shami almost produced a wicket in the first over of the match, as his out-swinging delivery caught the outside edge of Kushal Bhurtel. The ball travelled to first slip, where Iyer dropped a dolly!
Score – 4/0 after 1 over.
Sun is shining again, the national anthems have been played out, and now, we are set for action. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are expected to start with the new ball.
As expected, India have made one change to their lineup, with Jasprit Bumrah having returned home for the birth of his son. Mentioning the same, Rohit Sharma stated "There's a special reason for Jasprit Bumrah to be back home." He has been replaced by Mohammed Shami.
Nepal, too, have made one change, with young batter Bhim Sharki replacing Aarif Sheikh.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Update from the centre – Rohit Sharma has won the toss again, and India will be bowling first.
"We batted in the last game, (now) we want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt," Rohit Sharma said after the toss.
Interestingly, it starts to drizzle soon after the toss.
The weather looks promising in Kandy, as the sun is shining brightly. Indian fans will be hopeful that their team will shine with similar glamour.
We are about 10 minutes away from the toss. ICYMI – Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, owing to personal reasons. Mohammed Shami is expected to be replacing him.
India vs Nepal Live Score, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates: After a prolonged wait, the return of India-Pakistan action in ODI cricket was as anti-climactic as it probably could have been. A couple of days ago, the two teams were not the only ones who paid a visit to the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. A third visitor in rain proved to be the most dominant among the lot, as both teams shared spoils in a washout.
Rohit Sharma's team, yet again, will be at the mercy of the weather gods today, when his team will face a new opponent in Nepal. Whilst the chances of precipitation is much lower than a couple of days ago, ranging between 12% to 53% during the length of the match, overcast conditions will still spark a new nerves around the camp.
It remains to be seen whether India will opt for a Plan B in this match, but there will at least be one change, as Jasprit Bumrah has flown back to India for personal reasons, with Mohammed Shami set to take his place.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)