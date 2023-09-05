Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan Valiance in Vain as Sri Lanka Qualify for Super Four

Mohammad Nabi hammered the fastest ODI half-century for Afghanistan, but they lost their way in the run chase as Sri Lanka won by two runs and made it to the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup cricket tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium, on Tuesday, 5 August.

After Sri Lanka rode on a superb 92 by Kusal Mendis and some vital contributions by the tailenders to post 291/8, Afghanistan had the challenging task of reaching the target in 37.1 overs. They were eventually bundled out for 298 in 37.4 overs and failed to register a historic win.