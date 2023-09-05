KL Rahul in Indian WC Squad – Delight in the Making, or Disaster-In-Waiting?
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
It was the worst-kept secret in world cricket when India’s provisional 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad was unveiled this afternoon in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Everyone knew that this would be the final fifteen that the selectors would come up with, when chief selector Ajit Agarkar named it finally. This was pretty much the squad that anyone would have chosen, if you have followed Indian cricket for a while now.
There have been several bumps on the road with key players being injured and then going under the knife, thereby threatening their careers. The key players that we are talking about are – KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah.
Of these three, Iyer and Bumrah have made a return to the line-up during the Asia Cup, but with Rahul, everyone is still unsure. The team management backs Rahul completely, which is also because he is their first-choice wicketkeeper in ODI cricket. The love affair with Rahul started in January 2020 when he started keeping wickets for India in white ball cricket.
That also happened by chance because the then-regular choice, Rishabh Pant got injured and Rahul stepped in to take his place. Thereafter, whenever India played white-ball cricket, Rahul was the first choice to keep wickets. It was only when India’s first-choice players got injured on the historic Australia tour of 2020-21 that Pant finally snatched the gloves back from Rahul.
But for a while, Rahul and Pant played musical chairs in the white-ball format. In between, Dinesh Karthik also stepped into the fray till the T20 World Cup in 2022. And then, tragedy struck with Pant getting injured in a car accident and later Rahul also injuring himself.
The vacant wicket-keeper role fell in the hands of Ishan Kishan. The Jharkhand-born player grabbed the opportunity with both hands and smashed a double hundred in Bangladesh, when all appeared lost! In between all these mini battles, there was another young man who was stepping in whenever required – Sanju Samson.
Ideally, Samson should therefore have been in the running as a reserve batter and ‘keeper. But it was not to be. Samson was an also ran, because those runs and his performances did not count as they came when the big boys were away!
Now the sole claimant for the ODI keeper’s slot was Kishan. Since stepping in to fill the breach, Kishan did well and became the sole claimant for the role. Samson also twisted his ankle along the way making it easy for Kishan.
Somehow, Rahul remained the man for the team management. For the past five months, everyone in Indian cricket and its premier training facility in Bengaluru at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been working hard to get him back on the field. He has played several practice games, toiled hard in the nets and has been put through several tests.
He first became a bone of contention in Test cricket and then finally lost his place in the longer format earlier this year. He was India’s stand-in Test captain in Bangladesh and South Africa last year, but form kept deserting him constantly.
Then he became the butt of all jokes during the T20 World Cup in 2022 for his safety-first approach. He was then demoted from next in line to be India’s T20 captain to a complete outcast in the format. ODI cricket is the only format where Rahul deserved a place based on his performances. But just when it appeared that he was keeping up with his promise, he got injured and had to slip down the pecking order.
It is only because of his performances with the bat and his utility with the gloves, that the Indian think-tank backs him completely. They have supported him through his rehab phase and are keen for him to come back into the scheme of things instantly.
These couple of months will decide the legacy of skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and Rahul as well. He has slipped from being the next in line for captaincy and has been demoted as vice-captain. He is now one of the foot soldiers, so the pressure on Rahul to deliver is immense.
India know that they have gambled with Rahul and they cannot afford a repeat of the mistakes of the recent past with fitness recoveries. Rahul appears confident, and so do the powers that be.
India, anyway, will have the opportunity to make changes to their World Cup squad till 28 September, which gives them a good five to six games to test Rahul.
But what is a Cricket World Cup without confusion in the Indian ranks about selection? This has been a trend in Indian cricket since the 1990s and will continue to be so, because of lack of clarity in the roles.
Long live Indian cricket! Or, is it Bharatiya cricket? We will know soon.