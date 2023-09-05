KL Rahul in Indian WC Squad – Delight in the Making, or Disaster-In-Waiting?

He first became a bone of contention in Test cricket and then finally lost his place in the longer format earlier this year. He was India’s stand-in Test captain in Bangladesh and South Africa last year, but form kept deserting him constantly.

Then he became the butt of all jokes during the T20 World Cup in 2022 for his safety-first approach. He was then demoted from next in line to be India’s T20 captain to a complete outcast in the format. ODI cricket is the only format where Rahul deserved a place based on his performances. But just when it appeared that he was keeping up with his promise, he got injured and had to slip down the pecking order.

