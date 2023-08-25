Despite Concerns About Indian Squad, Asia Cup 2023 Promises To Be a Spectacle

India Lucky To Have Bumrah and Krishna Unscathed

Watching Bumrah bowl in Ireland drew one’s attention to a major concern and that was his struggle to bowl the outswing delivery.

There could be two reasons for it. Either he did not want to strain and twist his body excessively, or the concerning part would be the change in his bowling action and release. If the latter is true, then good batters should be able to read him quite comfortably.

Similarly, Prasidh too looked like he needed many more deliveries to get his rhythm in place.

India is fortunate that both Bumrah and Prasidh did not get injured there, with Ireland being one of the last places to introduce a pace bowler recovering from a serious injury. The slippery conditions while fielding, bowling and especially bowling in the practice nets, could be very risky. India can count themselves lucky that both their pacers’ have come back home safely.