Asia Cup 2023: Schedule, Venue, Squad, Groups & Other Details

Asia Cup 2023 – The Asia Cup Tournament between various countries divided into groups A and B will be played from 30 August 2023 to 17 September 2023. The Asian Cricket Council has released the group-wise divisions, dates, and schedule for the Asian Cup 2023. The Asia Cup 2023 Cup will be hosted by two countries- Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal teams will participate in the Asia Cup 2023. The 13 Match Tournament will be conducted from 30 August 2023 and as per the schedule, India vs Pakistan matches will be played in Sri Lanka. As per the new model, 4 Matches will be held in Pakistan and the remaining 9 Matches will be played in Sri Lanka. Group A will have Pakistan, India, and Nepal while Group B will have Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Check below the dates, groups, timings, squads, and full schedule for Asia Cup 2023.