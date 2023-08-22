'Always Dreamed Of This,' Tilak Verma On Inclusion in ODI Squad for Asia Cup

As the BCCI announced the 17-member squad for Asia Cup that starts next week, they made one surprise pick by adding the name of young Tilak Varma who is yet to play an ODI for India. Having made his T20I debut in August during the tour of West Indies, this is also Tilak's first ODI call up.

Presently in Ireland as part of India's T20I squad for the three-match series, Tilak spoke about his selection in a video shared by the BCCI.

'I never dreamt that I will be debuting directly in the Asia Cup, that too in the one-day side. I was obviously dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs but this is a big thing for me. I always dreamt for this, like playing for India in ODIs. In a single year, I got my T20 debut and suddenly in the next month, I am getting a call for Asia Cup also. Yeah, It’s one of my dreams and I am just preparing for it,' he said.