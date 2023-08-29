Rishabh Pant Makes Surprise Visit to Indian Camp in Alur Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

India’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant made a surprise visit to the Indian Team training camp in Alur, Karnataka ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The road to recovery for Pant after the horrific car accident last year in December seemed to have been a pretty rapid one.

The 25-year-old took a break from his recovery at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy to join his teammates in preparing for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023.