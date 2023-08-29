Asia Cup 2023: Suryakumar Yadav Determined To Crack the 50-Over Code

“The reason behind this is because here you have to play like the other 3 formats. First by setting down with calmness and composure, then rotating the strike well, followed by at last the T20 gameplay," he further added.

India's T20 star also stated that he is having constant conversations with his coach, Rahul Dravid, alongside teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, about ways of improving his ODI game.

"So, balance is very important in this format, and for that reason, I am doing a lot of practice and also having conversations regarding this with Rahul Sir, Rohit bhai, and Virat bhai. Hopefully, with this tournament going forward, I will crack the code,” he said.