Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah Ruled Out, Zaman Khan Roped in as Replacement

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of Asia Cup.
After picking up a shoulder injury during Pakistan's Asia Cup Super Four match against India, Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the remainder of the 2023 Asia Cup and is replaced by right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, 13 September.
As per the release, Shah is being monitored by the Pakistani team's medical staff, who are taking all necessary precautions in light of the approaching 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for one-day international cricket.
“Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” it further stated.
Further, providing an update on Haris Rauf who did not bowl during the reserved day against India, the PCB said that “Rauf continues to recover well after he felt discomfort in his right flank on the first day of the match.” Although, Rauf will not be playing against the Lankans.
With the World Cup just around the corner, team doctor Sohail Saleem underlined the significance of protecting these essential assets and said, “These two fast bowlers are our assets and the team’s medical panel will provide them the best possible care ahead of the all-important World Cup.”
Meanwhile, Zaman, who will feature in the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday, has played for Pakistan in T20Is. With an average of 32.5 and an economy rate of 6.66 runs per over, he has four wickets for Pakistan in six T20 Internationals.
