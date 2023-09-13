Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah Ruled Out, Zaman Khan Roped in as Replacement

After picking up a shoulder injury during Pakistan's Asia Cup Super Four match against India, Naseem Shah has been ruled out from the remainder of the 2023 Asia Cup and is replaced by right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan, according to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, 13 September.

As per the release, Shah is being monitored by the Pakistani team's medical staff, who are taking all necessary precautions in light of the approaching 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for one-day international cricket.