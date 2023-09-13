Shubman Gill Rises to 2nd Position in ICC ODI Rankings; Rohit & Kohli Make Gains

Sharma, Kohli and veteran left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan were the three batters in the top 10 in that instance more than four years ago, while those three were also in the top six of the batting table back in September 2018.

Indian batting pair of KL Rahul (up 10 places to 37th) and Ishan Kishan (up two places to 22nd) have also made significant moves in the rankings, while left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained five places to reach seventh position in the men’s ODI bowler rankings after grabbing nine wickets in two Asia Cup matches.

India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also up eight places to 27th place on his return to ODIs, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya (up 21 places to 56th) in the bowlers rankings and is also up four places to sixth among all-rounders list.