Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chief Najam Sethi Accepts Hybrid Model, BCCI’s Position

Najam Sethi, chair of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that he understands the position of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while adding that the hybrid model was the most viable solution to host the Asia Cup 2023.

Sethi's comments came hours after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said the 2023 Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a hybrid model from 31 August to 17 September.

It will be the first time since 2008 that matches of a multi-nation cricket tournament will be staged in Pakistan, who will be hosting the first four matches of Asia Cup 2023, followed by Sri Lanka hosting the rest of the tournament.