Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Expected to Return for Asia Cup 2023: Report

The Indian cricket team could be handed a major boost ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 campaign, with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer likely to be available for the competition, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Both of them are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, having recently gone through successful surgeries. Should their rehabilitation go according to plans, they could feature in the competition that will run from 31 August to 17 September.