Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Expected to Return for Asia Cup 2023: Report

Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah to return for Asia Cup 2023 as per the reports
photo: The Quint
The Indian cricket team could be handed a major boost ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 campaign, with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer likely to be available for the competition, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.
Both of them are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, having recently gone through successful surgeries. Should their rehabilitation go according to plans, they could feature in the competition that will run from 31 August to 17 September.
Other than these two comebacks, the young Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is also recovering quicker than expected, as per the reports. He faced a fatal car accident in December last year, following which he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.
Pant last appeared in India’s tour of Bangladesh in December 2022. Keeping his fast recovery in mind, the young gun might make a comeback in the 2023 ODI World Cup, although chances of that are not concrete yet.
