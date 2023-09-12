Asia Cup: Indian Cricketers Applaud Rohit Sharma for Completing 10000 ODI Runs

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill DURING 2023 Asia Cup.
(Photo: PTI)
On Tuesday, 12 September, Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs, during his team's second 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The 36-year-old achieved this feat with a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha’s ball in the seventh over of India’s innings. He then went on to score his third consecutive half-century, before being dismissed by Dunith Wellalage.
Since his debut in 2007, Rohit has scored 30 ODI hundreds and 51 half-centuries.
Here's how former cricketers reacted to the Indian skipper's milestone:
