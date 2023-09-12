Asia Cup: Indian Cricketers Applaud Rohit Sharma for Completing 10000 ODI Runs

On Tuesday, 12 September, Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs, during his team's second 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The 36-year-old achieved this feat with a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha’s ball in the seventh over of India’s innings. He then went on to score his third consecutive half-century, before being dismissed by Dunith Wellalage.