Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Facing Backlash For Choosing Fatherhood Over Asia Cup?

In the world of cricket, where dedication to the sport is paramount, the choices cricketers make outside the boundary have often been scrutinized and criticized.

This unforgiving scrutiny reached its peak during the 2015 Cricket World Cup when MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian team, faced a personal dilemma. His wife, Sakshi, was expected to give birth at the same time India was to play against Pakistan on 15 February.

Dhoni, known for his commitment to the game, chose to stay with his team and play the match, resulting in a historic victory for India. His decision has since become a symbol of dedication.