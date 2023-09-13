Asia Cup 2023 Qualification Scenarios: Which Teams Will Play in the Final?

After registering a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka in their second 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India became the first team to officially qualify for the final.

With this win, Bangladesh, who were already sitting at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a NRR of -0.749, but still had some hopes left, are now officially out of contention.

Now, with a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match scheduled on 14 September with no reserve day, let us take a loot at the qualification scenarions: