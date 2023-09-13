Asia Cup 2023 Qualification Scenarios: Which Teams Will Play in the Final?
(Photo: Twitter/ICC, altered by The Quint)
After registering a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka in their second 2023 Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India became the first team to officially qualify for the final.
With this win, Bangladesh, who were already sitting at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a NRR of -0.749, but still had some hopes left, are now officially out of contention.
Now, with a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match scheduled on 14 September with no reserve day, let us take a loot at the qualification scenarions:
Firstly, both teams are tied on 2 points, which makes this game a virtual semi-final. Whoever wins on 14 September will take on India in the final.
Rain has impacted many matches at the 2023 Asia Cup. Should it prove to be a hindrance on Thursday, Sri Lanka will be benefited. Despite being tied on points, Pakistan are in third place owing to their poor net run rate. Whilst they have an NRR of -0.892, Sri Lanka are occupying the second place with an NRR of -0.200.
And as far as the weather report is concerned, there are 90% chances of precipitation in Colombo on Thursday.
