Pakistan Ranked Number 1 in ODIs, but How Do They Stack Up in Front of India?

Pakistan's Holy Trinity of Shaheen, Haris, and Rauf

While Pakistan have dependable batters like Babar and Rizwan, they also have three pacers who can tear apart any batting unit. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah form one of the best pace bowling attacks in the world right now, and facing them even on their worst day could turn out to be a difficult task.

Naseem averages 16.15 in ODIs since 2022, the best among all pacers who have taken a minimum of 20 wickets during this period, and he is the youngest among this trio. Shaheen and Rauf are the more experienced players and they are also right up there among the best pacers since last year.

Rauf has taken the most number of wickets for Pakistan during this period, a total of 32 at an average 24.34 runs per wicket. He works as a middle-overs enforcer for Pakistan, mainly brought on to break partnerships.

Shaheen, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best new ball bowlers in the last few years. He has claimed 25 wickets in 12 matches since last year, at an excellent average of 19.84. If you remember his match-winning spell of 3/31 against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, then you know how big a threat he is going to be for the Indian top-order.

Very few bowlers have the capability of using the new ball like Afridi does, and facing left-arm pacers has also been India's Achilles Heel over the years. So, these three bowlers have a big role to play if they want to better Pakistan's ODI record against India.