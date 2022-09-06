Asia Cup 2022: SL Emerge Victorious, India Suffer Second Defeat on the Trot

However, Rohit's dismissal triggered a slide as India added 63 runs after being 110 for three in the 13th over, when the skipper got out. Sri Lanka were off to a dream start as they removed opener KL Rahul (6) and one-down Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession, leaving defending champions India in early trouble at 13 for two in the third over.

Right after getting a boundary with a lofted drive over extra over, Rahul was trapped in front of the wicket by off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana's arm ball in the second over of the game. Having failed to connect with the ball after coming down the wicket, Rahul had opted for a review but it did not go his way as replays showed the ball going on to hit the leg stump.

In came Kohli, only for the Indian star to walk back to the dressing room after facing four deliveries for his zero, bowled neck and crop by left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Trying to slog a length ball over midwicket, Kohli missed and his off and middle stumps were disturbed.