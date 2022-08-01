Asia Cup 2022: Date, Teams, Venue, Squad List, Schedule, and Latest Updates

The Asia Cup 2022 is an upcoming cricket tournament that is sure to entertain fans across the world. The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played from August to September 2022. As per the latest official details, Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on 27 August 2022. The tournament is set to end on 11 September 2022 and a new Asian champion will be selected on the last day of the Asia Cup. It is important to know all the latest details of the tournament.

The Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin on 27 August 2022, is to be hosted by Sri Lanka. However, it is important to note that the tournament will take place in the UAE. Viewers should also note that the forthcoming tournament will be played in the T20 format, according to the latest official details.