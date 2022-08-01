Asia Cup 2022: Date, Teams, Venue, Squad List, Schedule, and Latest Updates

Here are all the latest details on the Asia Cup 2022 that you should know about. Image used is representational.
(Photo: iStock)
The Asia Cup 2022 is an upcoming cricket tournament that is sure to entertain fans across the world. The Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played from August to September 2022. As per the latest official details, Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on 27 August 2022. The tournament is set to end on 11 September 2022 and a new Asian champion will be selected on the last day of the Asia Cup. It is important to know all the latest details of the tournament.
The Asia Cup 2022, which is scheduled to begin on 27 August 2022, is to be hosted by Sri Lanka. However, it is important to note that the tournament will take place in the UAE. Viewers should also note that the forthcoming tournament will be played in the T20 format, according to the latest official details.
The latest details also suggest that six teams are going to participate in the Asia Cup 2022. Out of the six teams, five teams are guruanteed to take part in the tournament.
The five confirmed teams in the Asia Cup 2022 include Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The sixth team is going to include either Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, or the UAE. Viewers should stay posted to know which is the sixth team.
As per the latest updates available, the Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin on 27 August 2022 and will conclude on 11 September 2022. The qualifier games are expected to be played from 24 August 2022.
To know more about the Asia Cup 2022 schedule, one must wait for the official announcements to be made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
India is likely to announce its squad for the tournament after the ongoing India vs West Indies T20I series ends. All the teams are eagerly waiting for the ACC to announce the Asia Cup 2022 schedule.
Once the schedule is officially released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the respective teams will announce their squads as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)