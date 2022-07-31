CWG 2022: How Bindyarani Household Prepared for Her Big Night in Birmingham

Bindyrani Devi's father closed his grocery shop, and her brother recharged the DTH connection as part of their preparation to watch her perform at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Bindyrani, 23, kept the promise she made to her family by securing a silver in the 55kg category on Saturday night at the buzzing NEC arena. The 116kg she lifted in clean and jerk to move to the silver medal position was also a Games Record.

Now a big reception awaits in Manipur which has become a weightlifting hub in the country with the likes of Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani's idol Kunjarani Devi also hailing from the northeastern state.