Jay Shah's Term as Asian Cricket Council Chief Extended by a Year

"We remain committed towards ensuring the all-round development of cricket in the region, especially carrying forward the pioneering work in women's cricket and the multiple grassroots tournaments the ACC conducts in the region around the year. The pandemic hopefully is behind us and I am keen that we adapt, innovate, and help the ACC grow from strength to strength from hereon," added Shah.



Shah's extension as ACC president was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Shammi Silva and the nomination was backed unanimously by all the members of the ACC.