Asia Cup 2022: How India Can Qualify for Final Despite Losing Two Matches

India’s Qualification Criteria

Currently, three matches are left to be played in the Super Four stage. Let us have a match-by-match analysis of what the result should be, for India to remain in the hunt.

7 September: Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Pakistan Win

Even if India win their remaining match, they will finish with two points. Since Sri Lanka have already secured four points and Pakistan have two points already in their account, a win for Babar Azam's men against Afghanistan will mean curtains for the Indian team. Hence, Afghanistan must beat the green shirts if India are to remain alive in the competition.

8 September: India vs Afghanistan - India Win

India will first need Afghanistan to help them out by beating Pakistan, and if Mohammad Nabi's men are successful in doing so, the men in blue will then need to beat the Afghans in their last match of the Super Four stage.