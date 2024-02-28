ACA Says Players ‘Threatened’ to Sign Letter in Favour of Vihari, Claims Report

Days after India batter Hanuma Vihari vowed to never play for Andhra in domestic cricket following political interference in him being forced to leave captaincy, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has alleged that the rest of the team were threatened to sign the letter in favour of the right-handed batter.

Following Andhra's four-run loss to Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday, Vihari shared that he had to step down from the captaincy just after the first round not due to personal reasons, but because of political interference.

He also a copy of his statement on social media along with another picture of the signatures of his teammates, asking for him to be reinstated as captain. But the ACA, as per a report in India Today, has said that the rest of the cricketers were forced to sign it in favour of Vihari.