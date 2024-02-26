'Lost Self Respect,' Hanuma Vihari Vows to Quit Andhra Team After Captaincy Snub

India batter Hanuma Vihari said in a detailed post on his social media accounts that he will never play for Andhra in domestic cricket after being made to leave captaincy of the team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Vihari’s revelation comes after Andhra lost to Madhya Pradesh by five runs in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 season at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.

Vihari said he was asked to resign from captaincy following Andhra's first game of the season against Bengal after he shouted at the 17th player in the team, who was a politician's son.