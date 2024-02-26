Hanuma Vihari Makes Big Revelation on Being Forced to Leave Andhra Captaincy

Former Indian batter Hanuma Vihari has made some big revelations on a social media post about being forced to leave Andra's Ranji Trophy captaincy, after just one match of the ongoing season, due to pressure from a politician.

In his post, he has vowed to never play for Andhra in domestic cricket again.

His revelations come following the end of the team's Ranji Trophy campaign this season where they were defeated by 5 runs in the quarter-finals by Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday.