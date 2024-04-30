T20 World Cup 2024: Jofra Archer Named in Buttler-Led England’s 15-Player Squad

T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler will be leading England at the upcoming World Cup.
(Photo: IANS)
Fast-bowler Jofra Archer has been named in the Jos Buttler-led 15-member preliminary squad that will represent defending champion England in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States of America starting in June.
The 29-year-old pacer's last appearance at the international level came over a year ago on England’s tour of Bangladesh in March 2023.
All teams are allowed to make changes to their squads until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from the ICC's Event Technical Committee.
Moreover, this squad will also take on Pakistan in the preceding four-match T20I series next month in Leeds.
The World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on 31 May ahead of England’s opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on 4 June.
England Provisional ICC Men's T20 World Cup and T20 Squad vs. Pakistan Squad:
Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood
