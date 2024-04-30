T20 World Cup: India Announce Squad, Chahal & Samson Picked With Rinku Left Out

India announce squad for 2024 T20 World Cup.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
India’s 15-member squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (30 April). The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya acting as his deputy.
Virat Kohli's selection comes as a non-surprise, as he is currently the leading run-scorer at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Besides the two veterans, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and the number one ranked T20I batter on ICC's men's rankings, Suryakumar Yadav have been picked to form the quartet of specialist batters.
Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have been selected, while KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik could not be picked.
The race for the two wicketkeeping slots had numerous contenders, but Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant have emerged victorious. They were also the highest run-scorers among Indian wicketkeepers at IPL 2024, with Pant having scored 398 runs, and Samson accumulating 385 runs.
KL Rahul, who was India’s wicketkeeper at the ODI World Cup last year, is also enjoying a rewarding IPL campaign, having scored 378 runs at an average of 42, albeit he could not earn a place in the team.
Despite being among India's more consistent T20I batters since his debut, Rinku Singh has been left out.
Among the major surprises from the squad is that of Rinku Singh’s omission. One of India’s more consistent batters in the shortest format since his debut in August 2023, Rinku has scored 356 runs in only 11 T20I innings, with an average of 89 and a strike rate of 176.23.
Interestingly, Rinku was also India’s third-highest run-scorer in their last T20I series, wherein they defeated Afghanistan 3-0. He scored 94 runs across the three matches, which includes a 69-run knock in the last match.
Rinku, however, will travel with the team as a reserve, alongside Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Shubman Gill.
Yuzvendra Chahal has returned to the team on the back of his impressive IPL 2024 performances.
In the bowling department, India have opted for an additional spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal to complement the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. The leggie, who is currently the leading wicket-taker among spinners in IPL 2024, with 13 scalps in nine matches, will be returning to the T20I fold after nine months, having not been a part of India’s last four T20I expeditions.
Chahal’s selection subsequently meant there were vacancies for only three specialist pacers, with the slots being occupied by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Travelling reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.
India have been placed alongside neighbours Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA in Group A, where they will commence their campaign with a match against Ireland on 5 June. The highly anticipated clash against Pakistan will be held on 9 June, whilst the remaining two matches – against USA and Canada – will be played on 12 June and 15 June respectively.
Rohit Sharma’s team will play the first three of the four group stage matches in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, before heading to Florida for the last match, which will be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.
The entourage will then move to the West Indies for the Super 8s and knockout matches, with the final scheduled to be held in Barbados’ Kensington Oval on 29 June.
India’s matches in Group A:
India vs Ireland – 5 June, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
India vs Pakistan – 9 June, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
India vs USA – 12 June, Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
India vs Canada – 15 June, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium
