T20 World Cup: India Announce Squad, Chahal & Samson Picked With Rinku Left Out

India’s 15-member squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (30 April). The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, with Hardik Pandya acting as his deputy.

Virat Kohli's selection comes as a non-surprise, as he is currently the leading run-scorer at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Besides the two veterans, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and the number one ranked T20I batter on ICC's men's rankings, Suryakumar Yadav have been picked to form the quartet of specialist batters.