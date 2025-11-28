Power-Packed Commentary Team Announced for DP World ILT20 Season 4

advertisement
As the DP World International League T20 enters its fourth season, the competition is all set to deliver another exhilarating chapter of the region’s premier T20 league. In the lead-up, the league and broadcast partners ‘Z’ have announced a standout commentary panel, poised to elevate the viewer experience.
Joining the team as the newest voices are former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who coached the Gulf Giants to the inaugural title in the first season of the DP World ILT20.
With their sharp cricketing acumen and rich storytelling offered in English and Hindi, the elite group who have called some of the game’s most iconic moments, will bring fans closer to the action on ‘Z’.
Adding to the broadcast experience will be presenters Laura McGoldrick, Grace Hayden, Arjun Pandit and Ridhima Pathak.
The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December – UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026. Fans can catch all the action exclusively on 'Z'.
Some of the cricketing world’s biggest names are set to light up the field this season, including Phil Salt (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sam Curran (Desert Vipers), Noor Ahmad (Desert Vipers), Shimron Hetmyer (Desert Vipers), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Mustafizur Rahman (Dubai Capitals), Jordan Cox (Dubai Capitals), Moeen Ali (Gulf Giants), Pathum Nissanka (Gulf Giants) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Gulf Giants).
Adding more star power are Kieron Pollard (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Andre Fletcher (MI Emirates), Fazalhaq Farooqi (MI Emirates), Tim David (Sharjah Warriorz), Dinesh Karthik (Sharjah Warriorz), Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz), and Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz).