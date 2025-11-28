Power-Packed Commentary Team Announced for DP World ILT20 Season 4

As the DP World International League T20 enters its fourth season, the competition is all set to deliver another exhilarating chapter of the region’s premier T20 league. In the lead-up, the league and broadcast partners ‘Z’ have announced a standout commentary panel, poised to elevate the viewer experience.

Joining the team as the newest voices are former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, who coached the Gulf Giants to the inaugural title in the first season of the DP World ILT20.