4th Test: Umesh Returns? What India’s Playing XI Could Look Like

Ashwin, Axar and Who?

In the Pink Ball Test, Washington Sundar was the third spinner for India, but he bowled only in the second innings. Back to the normal red-ball contest, India are unlikely to move away from the three spinners ploy, especially given how England have struggled against them.

The hosts will no doubt want to continue dominating and will depend on the spinners yet again. With R Ashwin and Axar Patel picking themselves at this point in time, the toss up is between Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

For Kohli and Ravi Shastri, this is not going to be an easy decision, however, the chances are that Kuldeep would get the nod, especially because Sundar has not looked very dangerous with the ball in whatever few overs he has got.

Furthermore, once Axar was fit, India were quite quick to bring in Kuldeep in the second Test. Kohli had also explained after the first Test that Kuldeep did not play because it was a case of combinations than trusting abilities.

While Sundar offers more ability with the bat, it is the variety that Kuldeep brings to the fore that could see him get the nod.

Also, against an under-pressure England, it would be the ideal way to get Kuldeep’s confidence back up and running!