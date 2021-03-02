Jasprit Bumrah to Miss Remaining Games Against England: Report

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to stay out of action for a little longer than expected as he is expected to not feature in the three-match ODI series against England. Bumrah, who had been released from the India squad ahead of the fourth Test due to personal reasons, won’t be available for the T20 series against England too.
A report in Cricbuzz states that Bumrah will not be available for the rest of England’s tour of India. The ODI series will be played in a bio secure environment in Pune, starting March 23. Bumrah's unavailability from the entire white-ball leg against England gives India an opportunity to try out new players.
Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy has failed to clear a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
The report added that BCCI officials have confirmed that Varun failed the test conducted less than a week ago.
Varun had been put through the Yo-Yo test and couldn't clock the required mark. The Kolkata Knight Rider’s spinner was sent to Mumbai to play practice games after having spent three months at the NCA.
The BCCI had sent about 35 players to the NCA for a fitness test and Cricbuzz reported that one more player who was named in the T20I squad against England has also failed the fitness test.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 02 Mar 2021,09:23 AM IST