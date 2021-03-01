Franchises Unhappy With BCCI’s Pick of Venues for IPL 2021: Report

Three franchises are not happy with the BCCI decision to host the upcoming IPL in only six venues and have raised objections with the board. One of the six venues picked by the BCCI is Ahmedabad, which does not host any IPL team yet and a report in Cricbuzz states that Rajasthan, Punjab and Hyderabad are not happy about the choice of venues.
It was recently reported that the BCCI is set to host the league in a phased caravan format in Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad and has also kept the option of having games in Mumbai open – an idea which has left the other three franchises fuming.
"We three teams will be badly affected. The teams doing well are the ones who do well at home, win five or six home games and a few away, and that will take you through to the play-offs. Those five teams (Royals Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians) will have the home advantage, we will have to put up with all away game," a franchise official said.
The report also states that the three franchises have already taken up the matter formally with BCCI CEO Hemang Amin, outlining their objections separately.
The franchises also intend to lodge a written protest too.
Recently, KT Rama Rao, son of the state's chief minister, has offered support to the matches in Hyderabad and adding to that was former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin as well, who believes Hyderabad have the wherewithal to host games with the due restrictions in place.
"Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt (sic)," Rao said in a social media post.
While the BCCI and the franchises look to sort things out, a decision on the venues is expected by the end of the month and the franchises are also expecting formal communication soon.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 01 Mar 2021,10:38 AM IST