4th Test: Axar, Siraj Strike Early, England 74/3 at Lunch on Day 1

India began the fourth Test against England in fine fashion as Axar Patel continued to torment the batsmen in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The spinner struck early in his spell sending both Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley packing within the 8th over the innings. Right after the first drinks break, Mohammed Siraj got into the act too with the big scalp of Joe Root.

From then on in, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, uncomfortable initially, managed to steady the ship with an aggressive approach that fetched them a few a streaky boundaries. The duo took England to Lunch with the score at 74/3 after 25 overs.