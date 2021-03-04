Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs Welcome Pollard to Six Sixes Club

"Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!" Yuvraj tweeted on Thursday. Yuvraj's six sixes off Stuart Broad against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup was the first instance of a batsman doing so in a T20 International. Gibbs, on the other hand, was the first ever to perform the feat in international cricket when he went after the Netherlands' Daan van Bunge in the 2007 50-over World Cup.